Police: Stockton Man Had Hundreds Of Pounds Of Illegal Fireworks

July 5, 2017 7:55 AM
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton say they were busy tackling dozens of calls about illegal fireworks once night fell on Fourth of July.

One man arrested that night had hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks, the Stockton Police Department says.

Some of the illegal fireworks officers seized in Stockton overnight. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

That man, 30-year-old Humberto Paniagua, was confronted by officers near Monroe and Worth Streets a little after 11 p.m. Officers say Paniagua was trying to light other illegal fireworks when they showed up.

More than 250 pounds of illegal fireworks was seized from Paniagua. He was arrested and is now facing felony charges.

Humberton Paniagua’s booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

In total, the fireworks task force says they handled 33 calls overnight and seized a total of 346 pounds of illegal fireworks. Thirteen people were arrested or cited for misdemeanors, while Paniagua was the only felony arrest for illegal fireworks.

