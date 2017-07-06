Some Clif Bars Recalled Because They Contain Nuts Not Listed In Ingredients

July 6, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: clif bar, food

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (CBS13) – Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of some of their protein bar because of the unlabeled presence of nuts.

Clif  Builder’s bar chocolate mint flavor, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein chocolate mint, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein chocolate chip are being recalled due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company says it discovered the issue when it received a few consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions. It says there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall.

video snapshot2017 07 06 16h28m43s528 Some Clif Bars Recalled Because They Contain Nuts Not Listed In Ingredients

Clif Bar & Company

“We apologize for this inconvenience,” the company said. Adding, that it cares deeply about the health and safety of consumers.

Clif Bar & Company says they’re taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and the nuts listed above. They advise those allergic to the nuts to not eat them and return the products to the store they were purchased for an exchange or full refund.

The voluntary recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars meeting the criteria found in the attached table. The affected “Best By” dates can be found on the back of individual packaging or caddies.

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

For more information, call 866-526-1970.

 

Description Lot Code FROM Lot Code TO
CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint 24MAR16M 08FEB18M
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack 31MAY16M 15OCT17M
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count 05APR16M3 23APR18M3
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch