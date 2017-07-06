Email Phishing Scam Causes To UC Davis Health Data Breach

July 6, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: email, phishing, UC Davis Health

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – UC Davis Health is notifying approximately 15,000 patients of a security breach after an employee fell prey to an email phishing scam.

Despite the breach, the company says there is no indication that any personal or medical information was taken. As a precaution, UC Davis Health says it’s providing credit and identity protection to people whose information was stored in the system.

On May 15, after getting access to the account, the perpetrator reportedly posed as a UC Davis Health employee and sent emails to other employees asking for large transfers of money, according to a statement issued Thursday from UC Davis Health.

The employee who caused the breach was  involved in informational and event mailings and reportedly received limited information about some patients. The information they had access to included patients’ names, addresses, phone numbers and, in some cases, medical record numbers, diagnoses and social security numbers.

The company urges patients with questions about the incident to call them at (855) 216-0658.

