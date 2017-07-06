Front Street Shelter Intake Doubles After Fourth Of July Holiday

SACRAMENT O (CBS13) – The loud noises of Fourth of July celebrations certainly left a mark on our pets.
The Front Street Animal Shelter says their typical intake of animals has doubled in the last few days.
More than 200 animals came into the shelter this past weekend – many of the animals without microchips or other means of identification.
“We get choked up, because it hurts our hearts too. Their pets are sometimes all they’ve got,” said Gina Knepp with Front Street Animal Shelter.
By law, the shelter will only hold the pets for 72 hours after the day they arrive.
After that, the shelter could put them up for adoption – meaning anyone with a missing pet should act fast and check the shelter as soon as possible.