Front Street Shelter Intake Doubles After Fourth Of July Holiday

July 6, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Front Street Animal Shelter, Sacramento

SACRAMENT O (CBS13) – The loud noises of Fourth of July celebrations certainly left a mark on our pets.

The Front Street Animal Shelter says their typical intake of animals has doubled in the last few days.

More than 200 animals came into the shelter this past weekend – many of the animals without microchips or other means of identification.

“We get choked up, because it hurts our hearts too.  Their pets are sometimes all they’ve got,” said Gina Knepp with Front Street Animal Shelter.

By law, the shelter will only hold the pets for 72 hours after the day they arrive.

After that, the shelter could put them up for adoption – meaning anyone with a missing pet should act fast and check the shelter as soon as possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch