Dog Tied To Pole For Hours Rescued By Security Guard In Modesto

July 6, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: animal rescue, Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – A security officer rescued a dog that had apparently been tied to a pole for hours in Modesto early Thursday morning.

The discovery was made near Elk Park. A security officer with Rank Investigation & Protection, Inc. showed up around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported seeing a dog tied to the pole.

modesto dog tied to pole 2 Dog Tied To Pole For Hours Rescued By Security Guard In Modesto

The dog when it was found. (Credit: Rank Investigation & Protection, Inc.)

As the officer noted, the red nose pit bull was very friendly and docile.

The officer looked around for the dog’s owner to no avail. A note found with the dog appears to reveal that the owner abandoned him.

modesto dog tied to pole 3 Dog Tied To Pole For Hours Rescued By Security Guard In Modesto

The note apparently left by the owner.

“This is Polo. He is a full blood red nose pitbull! Very smart. I can’t keep. He needs a good home! Please take him,” the note reads.

The dog has since been taken to the security company’s office and was given food and water.

modesto dog tied to pole 1 Dog Tied To Pole For Hours Rescued By Security Guard In Modesto

Polo is a friendly and docile red nose pit bull.

The company will be taking the dog to the shelter later Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch