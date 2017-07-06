Dog Tied To Pole For Hours Rescued By Security Guard In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – A security officer rescued a dog that had apparently been tied to a pole for hours in Modesto early Thursday morning.
The discovery was made near Elk Park. A security officer with Rank Investigation & Protection, Inc. showed up around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported seeing a dog tied to the pole.
As the officer noted, the red nose pit bull was very friendly and docile.
The officer looked around for the dog’s owner to no avail. A note found with the dog appears to reveal that the owner abandoned him.
“This is Polo. He is a full blood red nose pitbull! Very smart. I can’t keep. He needs a good home! Please take him,” the note reads.
The dog has since been taken to the security company’s office and was given food and water.
The company will be taking the dog to the shelter later Thursday.