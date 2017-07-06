Sacramento County Korean Community Concerned Over North Korean Threat

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Korean community of Sacramento County is speaking out in response to North Korea’s missile test on Tuesday.

President Kim Jong Un authorized the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that’s said to have a long range.

Tensions are certainly high between the U.S. and North Korea, but also in Rancho Cordova within the Korean community.

“My biggest fear is my daughter in South Korea,” said James Chong.

The latest missile test by North Korea has Chong worried. His 26-year old daughter is the only family Chong has living in South Korea.

“She’s been living there for three years she’s been teaching English over there,” said Chong.

Chong says while he’s not surprised by North Korea’s missile test, he believes President Kim Jong Un is playing with fire.

“He’s playing a poker game; he wants to bluff. We have a new president, so I don’t know if it’s going to work with him,” Chong added.

“I have my family in South Korea, especially my parents and my siblings,” said Albert Kim.

Kim says he fears for them. He says if North Korea keeps testing missiles, “I think it means another Korean War. I’m worried about that.”

President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to confront North Korea and said there would be severe consequences after Tuesday’s threat.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is now calling for tougher sanctions against the communist nation and also calling for a peaceful end to the problem.

“He should just stop threatening us,” Sunmi Lee weighed in.

Lee, a South Korean native, shares a different view than most. She says North Korea isn’t a threat to the U.S.

“It’s gonna be fine, I think,” Lee said.

As for Chong, he says he has some convincing to do when his daughter comes back to visit in two weeks.

“He’s a wacko for sure, but I think he’s young enough to do something crazy,” Chong added.