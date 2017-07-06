WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Police Chief Released From Hospital After Losing Arm In Fireworks Accident

July 6, 2017 4:28 PM

LEECHBURG, PENNSYLVANIA (CBS LOCAL) — A police chief is heading home after losing his hand and arm in a fireworks accident

Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold was released from the hospital on Thursday and greeted by cheers from a crowd gathered outside in the rain.

Diebold is a licensed pyrotechnic and was working on a display on June 24 at the Leechburg Fireman’s Carnival when a firework went off early, taking part of his arm.

CBS Pittsburgh spoke with Diebold at the hospital earlier this week. He says his 11-week-old son, Kyle, kept him alive, and he says Kyle will bring him all the way back to an active duty police chief.

Diebold has been with the police force for 20 years since he started at the age of 19.

Diebold’s high school sweetheart and Kyle’s mother says before the accident, she and Diebold had been planning to surprise everyone and get married on the Fourth of July because they love fireworks.

The wedding has been postponed.

