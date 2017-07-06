WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Redding Doctor Accused of Sexually Abusing 8 Minors, Including Patients

July 6, 2017 5:09 PM

REDDING, Calif. (AP) – A Northern California doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abusing eight minors, some of whom were his patients.

Redding police said Thursday that Dr. Benjamin Shettell has been booked on suspicion of sexually abusing victims ranging in age from 6 to 17, and they expect more may come forward.

shettell Redding Doctor Accused of Sexually Abusing 8 Minors, Including Patients

Dr. Benjamin Shettell, (Source: Fusion Health Care)

Redding police say they searched Shettell’s office, home and a storage unit, and found child pornography.

He is one of the owners of Fusion Health Care and Silhouette Medspa in Redding, a city of about 90,000 people about 150 miles north of Sacramento.

His arrest comes after another California doctor, a brain surgeon from Santa Cruz, was arrested on similar suspicions. Dr. James Kohut has been charged with 11 counts of sexually abusing children under the age of 14.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

