High-Tech Patch Changes Color Before You Get Too Much Sun

Best Flower Beds In SacramentoSpring has sprung, and with it all the blooms and the feels that come with it. From the State Capitol grounds to Land and McKinley parks and beyond, flower beds run riot in Sac town. California knows no bounds when it comes to flowers, and a body can peruse the local florets for days. Every item on this list is free and open to the public. Some are even open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So, here's a guide to must see flower displays near you.