WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Millions Of Cars, Trucks Could Be Affected By Faulty Parts Causing Fuel Leaks

July 7, 2017 3:54 PM

DETROIT (AP) – U.S. safety regulators are trying to track down gas tank flanges that can crack and cause fuel leaks on what could be millions of cars and trucks.

The government began investigating parts made by German supplier Continental after the company filed recall documents this week saying the flanges could be defective.

Documents posted Friday say Continental sold the flanges to 11 automakers and five parts companies. The polymer flanges cover openings in the fuel tank. If they leak, that increases the risk of fire. Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi already have recalled nearly a half-million vehicles due to the problem.

With other automakers possibly involved, Continental’s recall could spread to millions of vehicles. The government says it will try to determine how many were sold and if more recalls are needed.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch