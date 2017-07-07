Amber Alert Issued For Boy, 16, Abducted In Los Angeles

July 7, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old boy abducted in Los Angeles by a 31-year-old woman they say is armed and dangerous.

The California Highway Patrol says Eric Coleman was abducted at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The CHP says the suspected abductor is Kandice Johnson, who was last seen Driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with California license plate number 7XWL023.

Authorities gave no details on the relationship between the two or possible reason for the abduction.

