MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers Eyeing Athletics’ Sonny Gray Near Deadline

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
With near opposite results near the All-Star break, the first place Brewers are eyeing out the last place Athletics’ RHP Sonny Gray as the trade deadline ticks closer, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
The Brewers’ 4.10 ERA ranks eighth overall. With top starter Chase Anderson on the disabled list with an oblique strain, Milwaukee could use some support.
Cue Sonny Gray being brought into the picture and the Brewers can be a deadly force in the NL Central with their 4.5 game lead.
Gray is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. The other candidate Morosi noted is Chicago White Sox’s Jose Quintana.
The 2016 All-Star pitcher is currently 4-8 with a 4.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 99 innings.