Nadia Lockyer, Wife Of Former California Attorney General, Arrested On Suspicion Of Spousal Abuse

TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) – The wife of a former California attorney general has been arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.
Nadia Davis Lockyer was arrested Thursday morning after deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home along Fireside Drive in Twain Harte to investigate reports of an intoxicated woman yelling and throwing things.
The 46-year-old Nadia was at the home visiting from Long Beach on vacation, deputies say. She is the wife of Bill Lockyer, a California politician with a long history of public service for the state that includes stints as treasurer, attorney general and President pro tempore of the California Senate.
Nadia Lockyer – who deputies say had a blood-alcohol level of .22 – was arrested and booked at Tuolumne County Jail. She is facing misdemeanor spousal abuse charges.
A former Alameda County supervisor herself, Nadia Lockyer had recently faced drug charges. Those charges were later dropped.
Nadia Lockyer has since posted her $5,000 bail.