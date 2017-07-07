Nadia Lockyer, Wife Of Former California Attorney General, Arrested On Suspicion Of Spousal Abuse

July 7, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Bill Lockyer, Nadia Lockyer

TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) – The wife of a former California attorney general has been arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nadia Davis Lockyer was arrested Thursday morning after deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home along Fireside Drive in Twain Harte to investigate reports of an intoxicated woman yelling and throwing things.

The 46-year-old Nadia was at the home visiting from Long Beach on vacation, deputies say. She is the wife of Bill Lockyer, a California politician with a long history of public service for the state that includes stints as treasurer, attorney general and President pro tempore of the California Senate.

Nadia Lockyer – who deputies say had a blood-alcohol level of .22 – was arrested and booked at Tuolumne County Jail. She is facing misdemeanor spousal abuse charges.

A former Alameda County supervisor herself, Nadia Lockyer had recently faced drug charges. Those charges were later dropped.

Nadia Lockyer has since posted her $5,000 bail.

