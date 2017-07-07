Report: Kings Sign Vince Carter To 1-Year, $8 Million Contract

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Sacramento Kings aren’t quite done bringing in the veterans to help their first phase of “rebuilding mode” as the team signed free-agent SG/SF Vince Carter to a 1-year, $8 million contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The 2017-18 season with the Kings marks Carter’s 20th season with the NBA. The former North Carolina Tar Heel has played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies throughout his career and made it to eight All-Star games.
He posted 8.0 points per game in 2016-17 for the Grizzlies and will easily be a veteran leader among the squad, which mainly consist of rookies and sophomore outings.
It’s also worth noting that Carter is the only player out of the ’98 draft alongside All-Star Dirk Nowitzki that is still playing in the NBA today. Nowitzki has one championship ring while Carter still has none.