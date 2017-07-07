Report: Kings Sign Vince Carter To 1-Year, $8 Million Contract

July 7, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: NBA, Sacramento Kings, sign, Vince Carter

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Sacramento Kings aren’t quite done bringing in the veterans to help their first phase of “rebuilding mode” as the team signed free-agent SG/SF Vince Carter to a 1-year, $8 million contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 2017-18 season with the Kings marks Carter’s 20th season with the NBA. The former North Carolina Tar Heel has played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies throughout his career and made it to eight All-Star games.

He posted 8.0 points per game in 2016-17 for the Grizzlies and will easily be a veteran leader among the squad, which mainly consist of rookies and sophomore outings.

It’s also worth noting that Carter is the only player out of the ’98 draft alongside All-Star Dirk Nowitzki that is still playing in the NBA today. Nowitzki has one championship ring while Carter still has none.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch