Convicted Sex Offender Suspected Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Infant

July 7, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: North Carolina

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man suspected of breaking into a home and kidnapping and molesting a 1-year-old is now in jail.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp tells local media outlets that deputies responded early Wednesday to a Roanoke Rapids home where a child was reported missing. Deputies later found the child at the home of 25-year-old registered sex offender Alexander Jamond Ezell.

Tripp says Ezell broke through the front door of a home, took the child and then committed a sex crime against them.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies searching with a K-9 later found Ezell hiding in the woods behind his home. Ezell was arrested and faces several charges, including first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a minor.

It’s unclear if Ezell has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

