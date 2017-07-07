Detectives: Home Invasion Robberies In South Natomas May Be Related

July 7, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Natomas, Sacramento, South Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating two home invasion robberies in South Natomas that they believe are connected.

The first one happened just after midnight Thursday along the 1200 block of Brewerton Drive. Sacramento police say armed suspects forced their way into a home in the area and demanded items from a resident.

The suspects took off once they got the items. Officers searched the area but came up empty.

Less than an hour later, a resident along the 2600 block of Millcreek Drive reported that their home had been broken into and robbed.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Detectives say the two incidents could be connected. They do not believe the incidents are drug-related.

 

