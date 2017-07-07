Turn Down For…YEAH: The Lo-Down -7/7

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Sacramento Kings signing of Vince Carter yesterday, and how that signing will affect the teams roster. The guys also talked about other free agency news with Rudy Gay going to the Spurs, and how he will fit on the Spurs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the story of Andre Roberson’s tip on a bottle at a restaurant. This led to a longer discussion of what is a proper tip in different situations. The guys also talked about a story that came out about Peyton Manning wanting to leave a game during his rookie season, and what his coach Bruce Arians said after the request. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the show the guys talked about Zach Lowe’s comments of the Sacramento Kings moves this off season, and if that will lead to success in the future. They also talked about free agency, and players deciding to take less money, and if that will become a trend in the future. Joe Sheehan joined the guys to talk about the first half of the MLB Season, and predict what will happen in the second half. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the 21 year anniversary of Hulk Hogan joining the NWO, and what has meant to the world of Sports Entertainment. The guys also talked about Summer League, and how excited the city of Sacramento is for the new season with people going to Golden One Center to watch the games in Vegas. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

