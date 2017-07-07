Fast-Moving Wall Fire Grows To 500 Acres Near Bangor In Butte County

6:30 p.m. UPDATE: Multiple homes have burned in the fire.
Butte County has issued a map showing the evacuation area.
—-
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: About three hours after the fire started, fire officials say the Wall Fire has stretched to 500 acres, sending a towering plume of smoke into the sky.
—
5:40 p.m. UPDATE: The evacuation order has been extended to south of Swedes Flat Road, covering an area between Oro Bangor Highway and Laporte Road.
—
BANGOR (CBS13) — The Wall Fire has grown to 200 acres in just a few hours near Bangor on Friday.
The fire started just before 3 p.m. on Friday about five miles north of Bangor on Chinese Wall Road.
The fire was estimated at around 50 acres about a half hour after it started. An hour later, the fire has grown to 200 acres.
Mandatory are in effect for Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads