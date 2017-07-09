Wall Fire Now Threatens Over 5,000 Structures As Evacuations Expand

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Wall Fire is now threatening over 5,400 structures according to a new update released by CalFire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire had burned over 5,000 acres and is 17% contained by 2 PM on Sunday. Over 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze and over 3,000 residents have been evacuated. The fire has been burning to the northwest and southwest of Chinese Wall Road and Swedes Flat Road near Bangor.

Numerous evacuations have been ordered for the area and Sunday afternoon Governor Brown issued a State of Emergency declaration for Butte County due to the fire. The California National Guard has been ordered to mobilize to assist with the disaster response and relief efforts.

According to Butte County the following areas are under an Immediate Evacuation order as of 3 PM Sunday:

All roads north and sound of Swedes Flat Road to Robinson Mill Road

All roads east of Oro Bangor Highway from Miners Ranch Road to Avocado Road

All roads west of Oro Bangor Highway from Swedes Flat Road to Avocado Road.

All areas west of Miners Ranch Road from the intersection on Highway 162 to Oro-Bangor Highway, including the Oaks mobile home page, Mt. Ida Road, Skyline Blvd., and Oakvale Avenue.

All areas south of Highway 162 from the intersection of Miners Ranch Road to Oakvale Avenue.

All areas east of Oakvale Avenue from Highway 162 to Miners Ranch Road including Oro Bangor Highway

Oakvale Avenue, Rachel Drive, Skyline Blvd, LaMirada Avenue, and Lower Mt. Ida Road

All roads north of Forbestown Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.

All roads east of Miners Ranch Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.

Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads.

Swedes Flat Road from Chinese Wall Road to Robinson Mill Road and all connecting roads.

Swedes Flat Road from Oro Bangor Hwy to Chinese Wall Road and all connecting roads.

Black Bart Road and all connecting roads.

As of 3 PM Sunday, the following areas are under an Evacuation Warning:

The greater Kelly Ridge area

All areas north of Highway 162 from Miners Ranch Road to Glen Drive/Oro Quincy Highway

All areas east of Oro Dam Blvd. from Highway 162 to Lake Oroville, including Canyon Drive and Lodgeview Drive.

All areas east of the following roads: Arbol Avenue from Highway 162 Hilldale Avenue Edgewood Avenue Pinedale Avenue Foothill Blvd. to Oro-Bangor Highway Oro-Bangor Highway from Foothill Blvd. to Lower Wyandotte Road Upper Palermo Road to the intersection of South Villa Road.

All areas north of South Villa / Grubbs Road from the intersection of Upper Palermo to Dunstone Road

All roads south of Olive Highway between Oakvale Avenue and Miners Ranch Road.

All roads east of Oakvale Avenue between Olive Highway to Miners Ranch Road.

Foothill Blvd. from Dunstone Drive to Miners Ranch Road

Robinson Mill Road and all connecting roads

Forbestown Road from Hurleton Road to Old Forbestown Road

Forbestown Road from Upper to Lower Hurleton Road

Oro Bangor Hwy from south of the Jandar Crossing to north of Avocado Road

Evacuation Centers:

Residents can go to Church of the Nazarene: 2238 Monte Vista Avenue

Small Animals can be brought to Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E

Large Animals can be brought to Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Road (Animals brought after dark must be kept in their trailer and wait until first light to unload the animals)

Donations:

Donations can be dropped off at Butte County General Services North parking lot, 2081 2nd Street in Oroville from 10am to 4 pm. Items needed are: adult diapers, child diapers, baby wipes, water, Gatorade and ice in ice chests that do not need to be returned.

Donate online to the local chapter of the Red Cross.

Donate online to the North Valley Animal Disaster Group

Contacts:

911 for any life or property threatening emergency

530-538-7826 for non-emergency public information about the fire.