A’s Rise, Giants Drop In Bleacher Report’s Updated MLB Power Rankings

It’s still a silent time in the MLB world around the Bay Area as both teams continue to hold a last place position in their respective divisions.

The Oakland Athletics recently split a four-game series against the division rival Mariners and took 2 of 3 from the Chicago White Sox to finish the week 4-3. They are currently 39-50 and are 21 games out from first.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently released their updated MLB power rankings and has the A’s at the no. 26 spot, rising three ranks from the previous week.

The San Francisco Giants were recently on a hot streak. From June 26 to July 5, the Orange and Black went 7-1 including a sweep over the Pirates and Rockies. However, they’ve since gone 0-4, dropping a series against the Tigers and getting swept in three games by the Marlins.

RECAP: @bcraw35 launches his 8th homer as part of 3-RBI day, but #SFGiants fall to Marlins in extras. https://t.co/OT4voDuCcY pic.twitter.com/Q6ZLPQWhvO — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 10, 2017

We’re not even mentioning how they’re 27 games out from first.

The team even made Reuter’s “Biggest Fallers Since Opening Day” highlights as they dropped 21 spots since.

The term “dumpster fire” might not have originated with the San Francisco Giants, but they’ve staked an awfully strong claim to it so far this season. The starting rotation sports a 22-43 record with a 4.95 ERA and has been a mess without Madison Bumgarner, while the bullpen is a disaster once again as high-priced addition Mark Melancon has been a dud and the offense is averaging a pitiful 3.9 runs per game. It’s genuinely difficult to find something positive to talk about with this team, outside of another strong season from catcher Buster Posey.

You can read the full breakdown of the list at Bleacher Report.