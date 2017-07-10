VIDEO: Bear Trapped In Car Freed By Humboldt County Deputies

HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS13) — During the hot summer months, deputies get calls about animals trapped in cars, but this one was a little different.
An adult black bear somehow trapped itself inside a car in Humboldt County. The bear, being a wild animal, wasn’t too happy when anyone would approach the vehicle; it would greet them by snapping at the window anytime they got too close.
Since simply opening the door was out of the question, deputies set up a pulley system from the car door’s handle, around a tree to a nearby patrol vehicle. The vehicle’s owner unlocked the vehicle, and deputies pulled the rope, giving the bear a chance to run into the bushes.
The state of the car’s interior is unknown.