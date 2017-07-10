WEATHER: Alerts | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

It’s Not Disappointment, It’s Curiosity: The Lo-Down – 7/10

July 10, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Summer League, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Hulk Hogan, Lonzo Ball, NBA, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: during the 2017 NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with the Kings Summer league Games, and if Kings fans should feel excited about the upcoming season.  The guys also talked about James Harden’s extension, and how it will affect other players contracts coming up this season.  They also talked about how the Knicks are going to get a GM with James Dolan as the owner.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts after defeating Manny Pacquiao in their welterweight unification bout on May 2, 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys go over their best and worst from the weekend including the WWE’s Great Balls of Fire PPV.  The guys also talked about Isaiah Thomas wanting a Max Contract, and if the Celtics will give it to him.  The guys also talked about Floyd Mayweather looking for an extension on his 2015 taxes until after his fight against Conor McGregor.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan (Photo Credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Lonzo Ball missing tonight’s Summer League game against the Kings.  The guys also spent some time talking about the NBA Salary, and what contracts are going to be in the next couple of years.  They also talked about their experiences meeting Hulk Hogan.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

