Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with the Kings Summer league Games, and if Kings fans should feel excited about the upcoming season. The guys also talked about James Harden's extension, and how it will affect other players contracts coming up this season. They also talked about how the Knicks are going to get a GM with James Dolan as the owner.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys go over their best and worst from the weekend including the WWE's Great Balls of Fire PPV. The guys also talked about Isaiah Thomas wanting a Max Contract, and if the Celtics will give it to him. The guys also talked about Floyd Mayweather looking for an extension on his 2015 taxes until after his fight against Conor McGregor.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Lonzo Ball missing tonight's Summer League game against the Kings. The guys also spent some time talking about the NBA Salary, and what contracts are going to be in the next couple of years. They also talked about their experiences meeting Hulk Hogan.

