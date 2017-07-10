WEATHER: Alerts | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Jay-z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Kicking Off In October; Plans 2 Stops In California

July 10, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z will bring his latest album to life when he hits the road this fall.

The rap icon announced the “4:44” tour Monday, which kicks off Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It wraps Dec. 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The 31-date tour will also visit Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C.

A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Jay-Z released “4:44” on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.

Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch