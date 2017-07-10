WEATHER: Alerts | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Tweets Reaction After Hearing Lonzo Ball Will Be Sitting Tonight

July 10, 2017 2:22 PM
by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Sacramento Kings fans were anticipating tonight’s NBA Summer League match-up against the rival Lakers.

For the first time since their NCAA March Madness meeting on March 24, Kings, Lakers and basketball fans alike were going to see a rematch of Kentucky’s (now Kings’) De’Aaron Fox and UCLA’s (now Lakers’) Lonzo Ball.

Fox and the Kentucky Wildcats pounced on Ball for an 86-75 win in a much-anticipated meeting in the Sweet 16 round of the annual NCAA Basketball brackets.

It began a rivalry that will now continue into the NBA, bringing heat to the cooled-off clashes between the Kings and Lakers. (Believe me, these games are no where near as intense as they were in the 2000’s).

This was going to be one of the best meetings prior to the 2017 season kickoff…

…except now reports are saying Ball will be sitting out tonight, per USA Today’s Sam Amick.

This is a disappointment to Kings fans, especially the ones attending the viewing party tonight at the Golden 1 Center. However, the person who’s probably the most letdown by the news was Fox, who tweeted a “facepalm” emoji just minutes after the news spread.

The tweet was deleted just a few minutes later but, well, let’s just say many fans are siding with Fox on his reaction.

