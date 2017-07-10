Kings Drop Second Summer League Game To Grizz 81-75

Despite dropping an exciting first game of the 2017 NBA Summer League Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings couldn’t rebound as they fell 81-75 to the Memphis Grizzlies to hold an 0-2 record.
The Kings shot just 36.4% from the field, 14.1% beyond the arc and 57.1% from the line.
De’Aaron Fox remained as the team leader with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. However, he coughed up five turnovers and raked in seven personal fouls.
Skal Labissiere put up 13 points on 6 of 12 shooting and 8 boards. Buddy Hield put up 12 points but went just 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.
Both Wayne Selden and Jarell Martin led the Memphis Grizzlies’ offense with 21 points each. Selden went 2 for 5 beyond the arc and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line while Martin shot 50% from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.
