Kings Drop Second Summer League Game To Grizz 81-75

July 10, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Grizzlies, NBA Summer League, Sacramento Kings

Despite dropping an exciting first game of the 2017 NBA Summer League Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings couldn’t rebound as they fell 81-75 to the Memphis Grizzlies to hold an 0-2 record.

The Kings shot just 36.4% from the field, 14.1% beyond the arc and 57.1% from the line.

De’Aaron Fox remained as the team leader with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. However, he coughed up five turnovers and raked in seven personal fouls.

Skal Labissiere put up 13 points on 6 of 12 shooting and 8 boards. Buddy Hield put up 12 points but went just 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Both Wayne Selden and Jarell Martin led the Memphis Grizzlies’ offense with 21 points each. Selden went 2 for 5 beyond the arc and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line while Martin shot 50% from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

SacTown Royalty breaks down the recap in full.

