Summer Findings; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie Show – 6/10

July 10, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: De'Aaron Fox, Lonzo Ball, NBA Summer League, Sacramento Kings, Vince Carter, Zach Randolph

Hour 1

On the Monday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant and along with Doug speak with Bobby Jackson in the first hour about the off season of the Kings and hear the feelings of the fellas on the Summer League so far.

Hour 2

Has the off season in the NBA been ruled by the Kings,  listen to Jason and Doug talk about the Kings off season and how it compares to other teams in the NBA.

Hour 3

In hour three the fellas get a live look at the Vegas Summer Camp, as Kayte Christensen joins the show to talk about tonight’s game vs the Lakers. Plus Jason and Doug break down who they think will start for the Kings.

Hour 4

In hour 4 the guys are blown away by the Home Run Derby.

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch