Hour 1
On the Monday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant and along with Doug speak with Bobby Jackson in the first hour about the off season of the Kings and hear the feelings of the fellas on the Summer League so far.
Hour 2
Has the off season in the NBA been ruled by the Kings, listen to Jason and Doug talk about the Kings off season and how it compares to other teams in the NBA.
Hour 3
In hour three the fellas get a live look at the Vegas Summer Camp, as Kayte Christensen joins the show to talk about tonight’s game vs the Lakers. Plus Jason and Doug break down who they think will start for the Kings.
Hour 4
In hour 4 the guys are blown away by the Home Run Derby.