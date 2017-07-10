Taking It Slow; The Drive – 07/10/17

July 10, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Samsung

HOUR 1:

811540518 Taking It Slow; The Drive 07/10/17

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte are in Las Vegas for their final day at the NBA Summer League. They talk the Kings and Grizzlies game last night, Vince Carter already having an effect on the young players, and David Griffin breaking off talks with the Knicks for Morning Brew. Then, a random segment on Elvis before more on the Kings’ summer league.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks back at Andre Berto's corner after the sixth round of their WBC/WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather retained his titles with a unanimous-decision victory.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte continue their breakdown of the first two summer league games for the Sacramento Kings before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, NBA Summer League, and NBA twitter. Then, an extended segment on Floyd Mayweather, his character, and his fight with Conor McGregor.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

811001570 Taking It Slow; The Drive 07/10/17

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte share some of their thoughts from their conversations with players and coaches at Sacramento Kings summer league. Then, some conversation on Lonzo Ball’s summer league performance so far and a preview of tonight’s Kings vs Lakers bout. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch