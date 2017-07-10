HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte are in Las Vegas for their final day at the NBA Summer League. They talk the Kings and Grizzlies game last night, Vince Carter already having an effect on the young players, and David Griffin breaking off talks with the Knicks for Morning Brew. Then, a random segment on Elvis before more on the Kings’ summer league.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte continue their breakdown of the first two summer league games for the Sacramento Kings before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, NBA Summer League, and NBA twitter. Then, an extended segment on Floyd Mayweather, his character, and his fight with Conor McGregor.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte share some of their thoughts from their conversations with players and coaches at Sacramento Kings summer league. Then, some conversation on Lonzo Ball’s summer league performance so far and a preview of tonight’s Kings vs Lakers bout. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
