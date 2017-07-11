Nevada Woman’s Body Found In Cardboard Box In Central California

TRAFFIC: I-80 closed near California-Nevada state line due to fire. | Real-time traffic 

July 11, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Tulare County

DINUBA (AP) – The body of a 29-year old Nevada woman has been found in California concealed inside a cardboard box.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the box containing the woman’s body was found Sunday, wrapped in tape inside a black Lincoln Navigator.

The Dinuba Police Department states the woman was found when police officers were investigating reports of gunfire and a stabbing. Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Anthony Rodriguez was arrested in connection to the stabbing, and reports later came in that a body was found inside his vehicle.

Police Lt. Abel Iriarte says the woman whose body was found is related to Rodriguez.

Police are attempting to reach the family of the woman before releasing her name.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

