Chocolate Milk Off The Menu At San Francisco Schools

July 11, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Healthy Eating, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco school kids who learned to live without soda and candy will soon have to give up chocolate milk too.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Monday that the city’s school district will ban chocolate milk in elementary and middle schools this fall and in high schools in the spring.

The school district already bans sodas in schools and doesn’t allow cookies or other sweets to be served with lunch.

Officials tested the ban in five schools over the past school year and found that in two, there was no decrease in the number of milk cartons kids consumed. There was only a slight dip in the other three schools.

They say they believe students will quickly adapt to the chocolate milk ban.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jerry Cason says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:39 am

    STUPID ASS LIBERALS TELLING PEOPLE WHAT THEY CAN EAT AND DRINK

