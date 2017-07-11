Police: Woman Sparked False Amber Alert When Car Wasn’t Returned

July 11, 2017 5:21 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles police have arrested a woman accused of falsely reporting she was carjacked and that a 16-year-old was kidnapped, which prompted an Amber Alert.

Police announced Tuesday that Charlene Gaston was arrested Friday on suspicion of filing a false police report.

Authorities say Gaston told police her car had been taken at gunpoint in South Los Angeles last Thursday and gave police the name of a woman who she said stole the vehicle.

Gaston also claimed a 16-year-old boy was in the backseat when the car was taken, prompting police to issue an Amber Alert.

Police say there was never a carjacking or kidnapping. They say Gaston had loaned her car to the other woman, who refused to return it.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Gaston had an attorney who could comment.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch