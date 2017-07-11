Fire Continues To Cause Problems On I-80 In Sierra

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A fire burning right up to the roadway has Interstate 80 closed in the high Sierra Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says I-80 westbound is closed at the Nevada State Line due to spot fires and debris problems from the Farad Fire.
The eastbound lane was closed at State Route 267 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday so that gear and equipment to help fire the fire can be trucked in.
CHP says they don’t know exactly when the freeway will be reopened again. Caltrans says they’ll reevaluate the road around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Mount Rose Highway is the only alternate route around the I-80 closure. CHP warns that while some GPS systems might list Dog Valley Road as an alternate route, that road is actually not viable unless your car has four-wheel drive.