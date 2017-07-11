SoCal Inmate Firefighter Cut With Chainsaw Dies From Injuries

July 11, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: inmate firefighters, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A firefighter who cut himself with a chainsaw while battling a San Diego County blaze has died from his injuries.

Twenty-two-year-old Frank Anaya slashed his leg and femoral artery on July 5. He was an inmate firefighter battling a grass fire near Lakeside.

The California corrections department says he underwent several operations but died early Tuesday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the Ventura County resident had been in custody since September, serving a three-year sentence for spousal assault and weapons crimes.

He’s the second inmate firefighter to die this year. Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Beck was killed in May when a 120-foot tree fell on him in Humboldt County.

