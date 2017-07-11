Joe Scarborough Renounces Republican Party On Late Show With Stephen Colbert

July 11, 2017 5:57 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Morning Joe anchor Joe Scarborough announced he is leaving the Republican Party on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Scarborough says members of the Republican Party have betrayed their core values, dating back to 2015 when Donald Trump floated a Muslim ban.

“I said on the air, it’s very simple, it’s black and white. I could never vote for anybody in my party that said they were going to ban people because of the god they worshipped,” he said.

He also referred to Trump claiming he didn’t know who Donald Trump or the KKK were, and how other Republicans didn’t condemn him, or when he attacked a judge over the Trump University lawsuit.

“Time and time again they turn the other way. And they’re doing the same thing now,” he said. “You have to ask yourself what exactly is the Republican Party willing to do? How far are they willing to go? How much of this country and its values are they willing to sell out?”

The entire interview airs at 11 p.m. on CBS13, right after the CBS13 News at 10.

