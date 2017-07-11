Sacramento Artists Told To Pack Up As City Evicts Collective

July 11, 2017 11:51 PM By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of Sacramento artists are being forced out of their studios tonight after a city code enforcement inspection declared their building dangerous.

The scrutiny follows the deadly Ghost Ship fire at an Oakland artists’ studio.

In the massive Panama Pottery studio, a setting meant for inspiration, there is now an artist exodus.

“It’s really tough on the artists here who have to scramble and find a place,” Panama Pottery manager David Davis said.

Thirty artists have been given orders to vacate within 10 days.

“The city’s just pretty much given everybody the boot,” Davis said.

The century-old, one-time ceramics factory made of aluminum, brick, and wood, and converted into studio space a decade ago is now declared too dangerous.

City code enforcement issuing the orders after finding 13 building code violations including, inadequate exits, faulty electrical wiring, and poor ventilation.

The inspection, based on an anonymous tip, comes after the Oakland Ghost Ship fire at an artists’ make-shift studio that left dozens dead.

“We are not anything close to the Ghostship, we don’t have anyone living here, we don’t have parties,” Davis said

Davis says the owner is working with this city on safety improvements but says the city should give displaced artists more help to move.

“We just don’t have the resources,” Davis said. We don’t have places to go. It’s hard to start up a whole new business.”

Sacramento artists livelihoods suddenly in question, after the city forced their studios closed for their own safety.

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch