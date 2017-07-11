TRAFFIC: I-80 closed near California-Nevada state line due to fire. | Real-time traffic 

Search On For Boy, 11, Who Fell Into Water At Stampede Reservoir

July 11, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Sierra County, Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A recovery effort is underway to try and find an 11-year-old boy who fell into the water after his canoe capsized.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says two boys were on the canoe at the Stampede Reservoir early Monday afternoon. Neither boy was wearing a life vest, deputies say.

At some point, the winds picked up and the boys’ canoe capsized.

The 14-year-old boy managed to get out of the water safely, but the 11-year-old briefly resurfaced and has not been seen since.

Multiple agencies responded to search the lake surface and shoreline, but so far the boy has not been found.

Tuesday, crews – including dive teams – will be out on the lake again. Stampede Reservoir is closed to the public until the boy is recovered, authorities say.

