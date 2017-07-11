HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk the Kings vs Lakers summer league game last night, the introduction of the Kings’ free agency signings to the media, and Aaron Judge winning the Home Run Derby on Morning Brew. Then, more on the Kings vs Lakers game and the watch party in Sacramento. Finally, more on the Home Run Derby to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk about their summer league trip in Las Vegas before Threefer Madness featuring Frank Mason III, the Kings’ summer league struggles, and Aaron Judge. Then, an extended conversation on the state of baseball, steroids, and more.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte talk about the conversations they had with the new Sacramento Kings free agency signings in Las Vegas. Then, Kings summer league head coach Jason March joins The Drive to talk about the team’s performance and development. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Jason March interview here: