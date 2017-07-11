Unwarranted Accusations; The Drive – 07/11/17

July 11, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Judge, Frank Mason III, Home Run Derby, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

812195144 Unwarranted Accusations; The Drive 07/11/17

L(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the Kings vs Lakers summer league game last night, the introduction of the Kings’ free agency signings to the media, and Aaron Judge winning the Home Run Derby on Morning Brew. Then, more on the Kings vs Lakers game and the watch party in Sacramento. Finally, more on the Home Run Derby to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

MIAMI, FL - JULY 10: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about their summer league trip in Las Vegas before Threefer Madness featuring Frank Mason III, the Kings’ summer league struggles, and Aaron Judge. Then, an extended conversation on the state of baseball, steroids, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

812197128 Unwarranted Accusations; The Drive 07/11/17

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the conversations they had with the new Sacramento Kings free agency signings in Las Vegas. Then, Kings summer league head coach Jason March joins The Drive to talk about the team’s performance and development. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason March interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch