July 12, 2017 9:31 AM
HOUR 1:

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the MLB All-Star game, the Kings’ seeding in the NBA Summer League Tournament, and the first press conference for Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for Morning Brew. Then, more on the MLB All-Star game.

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight and press conference last night before Threefer Madness featuring the MLB All-Star game, the Sacramento Kings, and McGregor vs Mayweather. Then, an extended segment on the fight and potential racial implications surrounding it.

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the Olympic games and their effect on the host cities economically. Then, voice of the Memphis Grizzlies Eric Hasseltine joins The Drive to talk about the two newest Sacramento Kings Vince Carter and Zach Randolph. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

