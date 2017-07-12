Automated Speed Cameras Could Be Coming To A Street Near You

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California lawmakers are discussing a pilot program that would put speed cameras on Bay Area streets during a five-year pilot program.

AB 342 was written by Assemblyman David Chiu. He says speed kills and cameras could help reduce the number of deaths.

On Thursday, a member of the Sacramento Bicycle Advisory Committee will urge Sacramento leaders to get behind the pilot program proposal and possibly become one of the cities where data is collected.

“Speeding is a big issue,” said Walt Siefert with the Sacramento Bicycle Advisory Committee.

He says reducing speed will save lives.

“We want to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries,” said Siefert.

According to data collected from CBS13 reports, on average, 26 people die on Sacramento city roads each year.

Siefert says cameras can deter people from pushing the pedal.

“It’s there to enforce 24 hours a day seven days a week. Something a police officer can’t do,” said Siefert.

Sacramento already has red light cameras, but they snap a picture of both the license plate and the driver.

The proposed speeding cameras wouldn’t snap a picture of the driver, leaving whoever the vehicle is registered to on the hook for the ticket.

“Ticketing allegedly speeding vehicles by the tens of thousands is not addressing the cause of these collisions,” said Tom McGuire with the California Association of Highway Patrolman.

He spoke out against the bill.

“A speed camera has no discretion. A speed camera has no way to assess a situation,” said McGuire speaking during an Assembly hearing. “A speed camera doesn’t know what a safe speed is.”

The bill won’t be discussed again until Jan. 1. If passed, speed cameras would be installed throughout San Francisco and San Jose by 2019 for a five-year period. Chiu says the goal is to collect data and see if the cameras result in fewer collisions and deaths.