Peyton Manning, Kevin Durant, ESPYs, Russell Westbrook

Carmichael Dave: Peyton drags KD at the ESPYs

All he had to do was just laugh.... July 12, 2017 10:01 PM
Filed Under: Espys, Kevin Durant, Peyton Manning, Russell Westbrook

I guess winning a title and a Finals MVP don’t give you a sense of humor.

Tonight at the ESPYs, Peyton Manning made a joke at Kevin Durant’s expense. I’ll save the content for the video, but needless to say it was a version of the KD jokes we’ve been hearing all year. He wasn’t amused.

The ESPYs are contrived and plastic, but there are moments where the athletes create special moments, some funny, some heart wrenching (pretty much every Jimmy V speech). This was some good natured ribbing, and KD had the opportunity to laugh at himself. Instead, he showed off the hockey-sized stick up his ass, and left the world wondering why he wouldn’t just relax and have fun like everyone else was.

Then again, this is a guy who jumped ship from a team up 3-1 on the 73 win Warriors team, only to join his almost vanquished former enemy. So basically, I got nothin’.

 

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch