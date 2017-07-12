WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Heel or Babyface: The Lo-Down – 7/12

July 12, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Flody Mayweather Jr., MLB, NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on stage during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s All-Star game, and what baseball would need to do to become a bigger sport nationally.  Next, the guys talked about yesterday’s press conference between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.  The guys also talked about the fight, and if the press conference made you more or less likely to watch the fight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked some NFL, and talked about which teams will improve, and which teams will drop next season.  The guys also talked about the rumor of the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks working on a trade to send Carmelo Anthony to the Rocket, and what that move would do for both teams.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles against Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2017 NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Bobby Gerould, hoopobsession.com, came on to talk about the NBA’s Summer League, and which players have stood out in Las Vegas.  The guys talked about the NFL relocation fees and how much money the owners are going to get from teams moving to a different city.  The guys then ended the show talking about tonight’s ESPYs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

 

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch