Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night's All-Star game, and what baseball would need to do to become a bigger sport nationally. Next, the guys talked about yesterday's press conference between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. The guys also talked about the fight, and if the press conference made you more or less likely to watch the fight.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked some NFL, and talked about which teams will improve, and which teams will drop next season. The guys also talked about the rumor of the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks working on a trade to send Carmelo Anthony to the Rocket, and what that move would do for both teams.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Bobby Gerould, hoopobsession.com, came on to talk about the NBA's Summer League, and which players have stood out in Las Vegas. The guys talked about the NFL relocation fees and how much money the owners are going to get from teams moving to a different city. The guys then ended the show talking about tonight's ESPYs.

