Crews Cleaning Out Homeless Camp Set Up Inside Highway 65 Bypass In Lincoln

July 12, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: homeless, Lincoln, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities have vacated a homeless encampment that had been set up inside the Highway 65 bypass.

The Lincoln Police Department says officers discovered the encampment last week when they were busy cleaning up after transients in the Auburn Ravine. Officers found that transients had gotten into the bridge by removing a gate, giving them access inside the bridge itself.

hwy 65 transients 3 Crews Cleaning Out Homeless Camp Set Up Inside Highway 65 Bypass In Lincoln

Police say the transients broke a gate and got into the Highway 65 bypass. (Credit: Lincoln Police)

After making the discovery, Caltrans was notified and a notice was posted giving the transients 72 hours to vacate.

Wednesday, crews – along with a dump truck and tractor – moved in to clean up the illegal campsite.

hwy 65 transients 2 Crews Cleaning Out Homeless Camp Set Up Inside Highway 65 Bypass In Lincoln

The transients turned the inside of the bypass into an encampment. (Credit: Lincoln Police)

Crews had to clean up mounds of hazardous trash inside the “rooms” of the bridge. Police say a mattress, rotten food, syringes, jugs of liquid presumed to be urine and other items were found inside.

hwy 65 transients 1 Crews Cleaning Out Homeless Camp Set Up Inside Highway 65 Bypass In Lincoln

Lots of trash, including hazardous material, was found inside the bypass. (Credit: Lincoln Police)

A makeshift bridge had even been built to make it easier to get to the encampment.

homeless bridge Crews Cleaning Out Homeless Camp Set Up Inside Highway 65 Bypass In Lincoln

The makeshift bridge that was put up to make getting to the bypass easier. (Credit: Lincoln Police)

In total, about 30 yards of trash needs to be cleaned up.

Crews are continuing to clean up the area. Police say they will be periodically checking the are to make sure no one sets up camp inside the bridge again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch