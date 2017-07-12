‘Utterly Ignorant’: Neil Patrick Harris Calls Out James Woods Over Tweet About Young Boy

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – “How I Met Your Mother” actor Neil Patrick Harris called out another Hollywood actor over an insensitive joke tweeted over the weekend.
Late Sunday night, actor James Woods tweeted out a photo of a family at the Orange County Pride Parade. In the photo, a boy is flanked by his parents who are holding signs reading “My son wears dresses and makeup …. get over it!” and “I love my gender creative son.”
Woods – who is no stranger to making controversial statements – commented on the photo, writing: “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”
Tuesday, Harris slammed Woods for the tweet.
“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
The boy’s mother detailed her son’s experience at Orange County Pride in a blog post. The boy’s family couldn’t be prouder of him, they say.