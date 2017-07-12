Pair Arrested For Stockton Homicide

July 12, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Homicide, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man and a woman in connection to a homicide from earlier in July.

The shooting happened back on July 3 at Fong Park along the 4800 block of Tiamo Way. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed while a 42-year-old man was critically hurt in the shooting.

Wednesday, Stockton police announced that detectives had made two arrests in connection to the case.

stockton homicide arrest Pair Arrested For Stockton Homicide

Ryan Curry, left, and Ashia Taylor, right. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Ryan Curry, 31, and Ashia Taylor, 24, were arrested Tuesday night, police say. Curry is facing felony murder charges, while Taylor is suspected of being an accessory.

Curry is being held without bail.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch