Pair Arrested For Stockton Homicide

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man and a woman in connection to a homicide from earlier in July.
The shooting happened back on July 3 at Fong Park along the 4800 block of Tiamo Way. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed while a 42-year-old man was critically hurt in the shooting.
Wednesday, Stockton police announced that detectives had made two arrests in connection to the case.
Ryan Curry, 31, and Ashia Taylor, 24, were arrested Tuesday night, police say. Curry is facing felony murder charges, while Taylor is suspected of being an accessory.
Curry is being held without bail.