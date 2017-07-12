Twin Boys Born To Couple Who Lost 2 Sons After Car Crash

July 12, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: South Carolina, Twins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple has welcomed twin boys two years after their two sons died.

Gentry and Hadley Eddings tell WBTV-TV the boys named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed were born Monday. Their middle names are a tribute to their older brothers. Two-year-old Dobbs Eddings died in a 2015 car wreck, and Reed Eddings died two days later after being delivered at 38 weeks by emergency cesarean section.

Hadley Eddings told WCNC-TV in February that she “missed being a mom from day one” and didn’t “want to continue to live this life without being a mom again.”

Matthew Deans, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the wreck.

The couple live in a suburb near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch