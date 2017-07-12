Evacuation Orders Reduced To Warnings For Wall Fire In Butte County

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on a fire in Butte County, allowing neighbors the chance to go home.
The 5,800-acre wildfire dubbed the Wall Fire has damaged nearly 100 structures and destroyed more than 40 homes.
Late Wednesday morning, Cal Fire announced that all evacuation orders have been reduced to evacuation warnings.
Now with firefighters winning the fight, families are headed back to a home they hope is still standing.
Cal Fire doesn’t expect full containment until the weekend.