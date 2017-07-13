Alzheimer’s Association Urges Medic-Alert Signups To Help Loved Ones

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last month alone, three people in the Sacramento-area, all suffering from dementia have wandered off.

Fortunately, all were found. But officials warn there will be a next time and that’s why the Alzheimer’s Association is urging people to sign up for a life-saving alert system.

The Medic-Alert bracelet contains the person’s name, condition, medications they take, and an emergency number. That number alerts law enforcement, the family of the loved one missing, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sacramento residents Bob and Dorothy Pietruszka say the bracelet gives them peace of mind. Dorothy has been diagnosed with dementia and Bob has already had a close call with her disappearing.

He tells us of the incident, saying “The crowd started breaking up–I looked for Dorothy—and I couldn’t find her—and immediately my heart jumped to my throat because we were not in our home base.”

Thankfully, Dorothy was found minutes later, but many times, the outcome is different.

The Alzheimer’s Association says it’s a simple way to save a life.

“It’s a 24-hour emergency response system so if somebody with Alzheimer’s disease, or another form of dementia or even mild cognitive impairment wanders–and they’re not found–then the emergency service will be activated”, says Alexandra Castillo-Weisgerber.

The device costs $55 with an additional $35 activation fee.

Scholarships are available to provide the bracelet at no cost.

To see if you qualify and for more information on the Medic-Alert Dementia Bracelet, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.