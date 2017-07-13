Fresno Murder Suspect Who Escaped From Custody Caught In Sacramento

July 13, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: fresno, Sacramento

FRESNO (AP) – A murder suspect who was recaptured after he escaped police custody in Central California was still wearing the handcuff he had on when he climbed out a window at police headquarters.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ibn Lugman Haqq escaped custody last Friday while he was being questioned in the murder of a 41-year-old man who was shot multiple times in an apartment earlier this month.

Fresno police say he was caught Thursday morning in Sacramento with his wife.

The Fresno Bee reports Haqq was handcuffed to a chair during questioning. He broke free and fought with detectives, using the cuff still attached to his wrist as a weapon. The two detectives were scraped and bruised.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Haqq will be charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon on officers, and escape. His wife will be charged with being an accessory to murder.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

