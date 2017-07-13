Fifth Person Dies In San Diego County Hepatitis A Outbreak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Public health authorities say a fifth person has died during San Diego County’s ongoing hepatitis A outbreak.
Officials say the outbreak that started last November has grown among the region’s homeless population.
The Union-Tribune reported Wednesday there have been 228 confirmed infections, including 161 people who had to be hospitalized.
Hepatitis A, an infectious disease of the liver, can be prevented through vaccination — and that has been the main strategy for health officials trying to stop the spread.
The newspaper says it’s the state’s largest hepatitis A outbreak in two decades.
