WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Fifth Person Dies In San Diego County Hepatitis A Outbreak

July 13, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Hepatitis A, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Public health authorities say a fifth person has died during San Diego County’s ongoing hepatitis A outbreak.

Officials say the outbreak that started last November has grown among the region’s homeless population.

The Union-Tribune reported Wednesday there have been 228 confirmed infections, including 161 people who had to be hospitalized.

Hepatitis A, an infectious disease of the liver, can be prevented through vaccination — and that has been the main strategy for health officials trying to stop the spread.

The newspaper says it’s the state’s largest hepatitis A outbreak in two decades.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch