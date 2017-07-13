Latino Medi-Cal Patients Sue California, Alleging Discrimination

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Latino Medi-Cal patients are suing California alleging discrimination.
The class-action lawsuit filed on Wednesday by five plaintiffs claims they are getting substandard health care because they are on Medi-Cal.
“I don’t want to be sick, and I’m sure everybody else on Medi-Cal doesn’t want to be sick,” said Rebecca Binsfield.
Her lupus has her immune system attacking her tissue and organs. She’s one of five plaintiffs suing the state for discriminating against Latinos who rely on Medi-Cal—7.2 million out of 13 million.
Her son Andrew has severe Asthma, and her daughter Gloria suffers from epilepsy. Her family was getting care from UC Davis Medical Center until that came to a screeching halt when they stopped taking Medi-Cal at all.
Now she says it’s nearly impossible to find a doctor who accepts Medi-Cal, due to the low reimbursement rates. When she can get an appointment, it falls short. She says she goes to bed afraid she may not wake up.
The California Department of Health Care Services issued a statement that came in part from a letter by the attorney general’s office last year.
“The department’s continuous monitoring of beneficiary access does not currently show any systemic problems with patient access to service in the Medi-Cal program, in addition, California’s Medi-Cal fee for service provider reimbursement rates have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by the federal government.”