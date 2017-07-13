Modesto Dispensary Owner Robbed, Then Arrested

July 13, 2017 11:19 PM By Steve Large
Filed Under: Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto marijuana dispensary owner whose store was targeted by armed robbers, is now facing charges himself.

Cops say he was running an illegal dispensary, out of a store advertised as a bike shop.

His pot shop was robbed, and now he’s under arrest. Modesto Police say Paul Canto can’t sell marijuana here, or anywhere within the Modesto city limits where dispensaries are banned.

Canto’s Coffee Road dispensary is empty now after police closed it down and seized $40,000 of medical marijuana Canto was carrying in a traffic stop.

Canto said he was moving his store when he was stopped and that he was carrying a California medical marijuana license.

“I had all my proper paperwork to transport all that medicine,” Canto said. “It was all documented, everything was all documented, all inventoried.”

Cops call Canto’s storefront deceptive. Signs advertising bicycle repair actually belonged to the business previously occupying the shop.

Police were alerted to the dispensary location when a parent walking children outside reported the armed robbery.

“And that’s pretty scary, especially when someone is running around the streets wielding a gun, and their children are nearby,” Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said.

The illegal pot shop shared a retail mall with children’s martial arts and gymnastics

Elisa Branch says the pot shop odor reached into her studio where she has classes for children as young as 5.

“Our air conditioning system all links together, so it actually came through my building,” Branch said. “And my building was stinking like pot. What are you supposed to do when the people downstairs are selling it out of their place.”

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch